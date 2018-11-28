Prince Albert Raiders set team record in win over Red Deer Rebels

The Prince Albert Raiders set another franchise record in their win over the Red Deer Rebels.

The Raiders downed the Rebels 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL), the team’s 17th consecutive win.

It was also Prince Albert’s seventh straight win on the road, breaking the previous mark of six set during the 1985-86 season.

The Raiders were led by the league’s scorer leader Brett Leason, who had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Sapego, who had three assists.

Leason has had at least one point in every game this season.

Spencer Moe, Parker Kelly, and Cole Fonstad rounded out the scoring for the Raiders (24-1-0-0).

Ian Scott made 28 saves to pick up his league leading 19th win.

Ethan Sakowich, Zak Smith, and Jeff de Wit scored for the Rebels (16-7-1-0).

Rebels starting goalie Ethan Anders was pulled part way through the first period after allowing three goals on seven shots. Byron Fancy made 17 saves in relief.

Prince Albert continues their road trip on Nov. 28 when they travel to Edmonton to take on the Oil Kings.