Prince Albert Raiders Brett Leason WHL player of the week for 2nd time this season

Prince Albert Raiders forward Brett Leason was named the latest Western Hockey League (WHL) player of the week on Monday, the second time this season he has won the award.

Leason, 19, had 10 points as well as a plus-eight rating in three games with the Raiders last week.

It began with Leason recording the first hat trick of his WHL career on Nov. 20 and closed out with him completing a hat trick of another kind – his third-straight first star of the game honour on Nov. 24.

The Calgary native has been one of the driving forces behind the Raiders’ strong start, leading the WHL in scoring with 25 goals and 29 assists in 24 games, including six game-winning goals.

Leason was also recognized for his play for the week of Oct. 8 to 14.

Prince Albert extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 16 straight games last week, keeping them in the top spot in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). The team is also 13-0-0-0 at home, the best record in the CHL.

The 23-1-0-0 Raiders look to extend their winning streak on Nov. 27 when they roll into Enmax Centrium to face the Red Deer Rebels.