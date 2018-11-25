Sports
November 25, 2018 5:20 pm

Prince Albert Raiders set franchise record with 16 straight season wins

WATCH: The Prince Albert Raiders are now 23-1 on the year after defeating the Kootenay ICE 5-1 Saturday night. The Raiders have won 16 straight games.

The Prince Albert Raiders (23-1-0-0) continue their dominance with a 5-1 win over the Kootenay ICE (7-16-3-1) Saturday night in  Western Hockey League action.

The Raiders have won a franchise-best 16 games in a row.

Raiders forwards Brett Leason and Noah Gregor led the way, combining for five points.

READ MORE: Leason’s hat trick powers Prince Albert Raiders over Lethbridge Hurricanes

Leason scored his 25th goal of the year and added two assists, while Gregor scored goals 11 and 12 on the season.

Ozzy Wiesblatt and Parker Kelly also scored for the Raiders.

Rookie forward Michael Milne scored the lone goal for the ICE — his first WHL goal.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders blank Medicine Hat Tigers for 11th straight win

Raiders goalie Donovan Buskey stopped 22 of 23 shots faced and is now 4-0 on the year.

The Raiders will head to Red Deer for a Tuesday night matchup against the Rebels (16-6-1-0). The Rebels are the only team to beat them this year.
