Prince Albert Raiders set franchise record with 16 straight season wins

The Prince Albert Raiders (23-1-0-0) continue their dominance with a 5-1 win over the Kootenay ICE (7-16-3-1) Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

The Raiders have won a franchise-best 16 games in a row.

The Raiders set a new franchise record for consecutive wins by defeating the Kootenay ICE on Saturday night in Cranbrook. 📲 Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/vkqQOFA3AH 📸 @ApolloMedia11 pic.twitter.com/ISq74WnTri — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) November 25, 2018

Raiders forwards Brett Leason and Noah Gregor led the way, combining for five points.

Leason scored his 25th goal of the year and added two assists, while Gregor scored goals 11 and 12 on the season.

Ozzy Wiesblatt and Parker Kelly also scored for the Raiders.

Rookie forward Michael Milne scored the lone goal for the ICE — his first WHL goal.

Raiders goalie Donovan Buskey stopped 22 of 23 shots faced and is now 4-0 on the year.

The Raiders will head to Red Deer for a Tuesday night matchup against the Rebels (16-6-1-0). The Rebels are the only team to beat them this year.