Leason’s hat trick powers Prince Albert Raiders over Lethbridge Hurricanes

Brett Leason’s first career WHL hat trick was enough to power the Prince Albert Raiders to a 5-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Leason now leads the league in scoring with 22 goals and 25 assists.

Brayden Pachal, with a goal and two assists, and Kody McDonald, with a shorthanded goal, rounded out the scoring for the Raiders (21-1-0-0).

Parker Kelly added three assists.

The win was the 14th straight for the Raiders, who are the top-ranked team in the CHL.

Ian Scott, who was named the CHL goaltender of the week earlier in the day, made 29 saves to pick up the win.

Scott leads the league in all goalie stats, with a 1.37 goals against average, 0.951 save percentage, 18 wins and four shutouts.

Taylor Ross had the lone goal for the Hurricanes (9-8-2-2). Reece Klassen made 33 saves in the loss.

The Raiders are on the road for their next seven games, starting Friday when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.