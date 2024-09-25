SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Blue Jays recall de Geus and option Nance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Brett de Geus from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and optioned fellow reliever Tommy Nance to the team’s spring training complex.

The Blue Jays claimed de Geus off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Sept. 12.

He has a 0-2 record and 5.00 earned-run average over 11 appearances this season with Miami and the Seattle Mariners.

Nance made 20 appearances for the Blue Jays this year. He was 0-3 with a 4.09 ERA.

The moves were made before the Blue Jays finished off a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

