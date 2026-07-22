Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton’s Paula Findlay wins 226-km Ironman triathlon on 1st try

By Karen Bartko & Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 5:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton athlete Paula Findlay wins Ironman triathlon'
Edmonton athlete Paula Findlay wins Ironman triathlon
Edmonton athlete Paula Findlay entered her first-ever full-distance Ironman Triathlon last weekend, and won it. Findlay accomplished the feat at an event in Lake Placid. Slav Kornik has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton-born-and-raised athlete Paula Findlay entered her first-ever full-distance Ironman Triathlon last weekend in Lake Placid, N.Y. — and won.

Findlay, 37, conquered the 140.6-mile (226-km) challenge in eight hours, 47 minutes and 43 seconds — securing qualification for the Ironman world championship in Kona, Hawaii.

The Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile (3.8 km) swim, a 112-mile (180 km) bike ride, and a 26.2-mile (42.2 km) marathon run, completed consecutively without a break.

Paula Findlay competes on the swim course of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. View image in full screen
Paula Findlay competes on the swim course of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It is considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, and Sunday’s race was the first time Findlay had raced the full Ironman Triathlon.

Story continues below advertisement

After exiting the swimming portion of the race in sixth position and more than three minutes behind the leaders, Findlay worked her way up through the ranks on the bike course.

Paula Findlay competes on the bike course of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. View image in full screen
Paula Findlay competes on the bike course of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As climbing began on the second half of the 180-km ride, she surged to the front alongside Spain’s Marta Sanchez before ultimately recording a 4:50:26 bike split — setting a new women’s bike course best time.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ironman said the race evolved into a duel between Findlay and Sanchez, with the pair separating themselves from the rest of the pack throughout the bike and into the marathon.

Paula Findlay competes on the run course of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. View image in full screen
Paula Findlay competes on the run course of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Sanchez briefly challenged Findlay early on the run, but the Edmonton native gained advantage around the five-mile mark.

Story continues below advertisement

By halfway through the marathon, she had opened a lead of more than a minute and continued to extend it throughout the final miles, despite navigating the unknown territory of her first marathon beyond 30 kilometres.

Findlay completed the marathon portion in 2:55:49 and crossed the line in 8:47:43, securing victory by nearly four minutes.

Paula Findlay celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place to win the Women’s Professional division of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. View image in full screen
Paula Findlay celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place to win the Women’s Professional division of the 2026 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 19, 2026 in Lake Placid, New York. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Findlay, who was the first Canadian triathlete to win a World Triathlon Series event, was considered a medal contender going into the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London but battled a nagging hip injury that prevented a podium finish.

Click to play video: 'Catching up with triathlete Paula Findlay'
Catching up with triathlete Paula Findlay

The 37-year-old now boasts 14 Ironman 70.3 (also known as Half Ironman) championships.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s now qualified to race in the 2026 Ironman world championship in Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Slav Kornik speaks with Findlay about the accomplishment in the video player above.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices