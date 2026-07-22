Als can clinch season series with win over Ticats

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Davis Alexander and the Montreal Alouettes can really help themselves Sunday night.

Montreal (5-1) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-3) in a key East Division matchup. A fourth straight win would not only move the Alouettes six points ahead of the Ticats atop the standings but also give them the season series, which is the tiebreaker if the two teams finish the regular season tied.

Montreal opened 2026 with a 30-27 overtime road win over Hamilton.

The six-foot, 210-pound Alexander leads the CFL in passing (2,181 yards) and 30-plus yard completions (17). He has thrown for 300 or more yards in all six of his starts.

Alexander threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns last month versus Hamilton. He has 11 touchdown passes with no interceptions and last week set a CFL record for most consecutive passes (336 and counting) without a pick.

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Alexander is also 3-0 versus Hamilton. But he had help last month as defensive back Robert Kennedy III registered a pick-six that cut Montreal’s deficit to 24-17 before forcing a key turnover in overtime.

Following a Keric Weatfall reception, Kennedy forced the Ticats receiver to fumble near the sideline on Hamilton’s opening overtime possession. Teammate Kabion Ento pushed the ball out of bounds to end the threat and ultimately set up Jose Maltos Diaz’s game-winning 17-yard field goal.

Maltos Diaz forced overtime with a 29-yard boot to end regulation, capping a clutch 56-yard, 13-play drive that included three third-down conversions.

Tyler Snead had nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown for Montreal, which also had 11 penalties for 118 yards. Canadian teammate Tyson Philpot leads the CFL in targets (64), receptions (50) and receiving yards (807) and is on pace for a league record 2,441 yards.

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Much has happened since that first meeting for Hamilton.

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Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who threw for 307 yards in the season opener, suffered an ankle injury in Hamilton’s 14-13 home loss to Winnipeg on July 5 that required surgery and is expected to miss significant time.

Canadian Tre Ford threw for 218 yards with a TD and interception in last week’s 24-23 home win over Toronto while also running for a game-high 109 yards. Ford’s mobility in his first-ever start for Hamilton was key as the Ticats lost tackles Trevor Reid and Quinton Barrow to injury, forcing guards Brandon Revenberg and Nate Dumoulin-Duguay to kick outside, centre Liam Dobson and tight end Max Mang to go to guard and backup centre Kris Kolankowski to replace Dobson.

Ford is 0-2 all-time versus Montreal.

Pick: Montreal.

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Edmonton Elks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Thursday night)

At Regina, Saskatchewan (4-1) caps an emotional week following last weekend’s death of linebacker Jayden Dalke in a car accident. The Riders come off a bye week having won their last two games. Edmonton (5-1) sits atop the West Division and has also registered two straight victories. Its defence forced five turnovers in last week’s 19-17 win over B.C. The Elks lead the CFL with 59 points scored off turnovers but the Riders have committed just seven this season and starter Trevor Harris has multiple TD passes in each game this year. Edmonton and Saskatchewan come in ranked 1-2, respectively, in fewest offensive points allowed.

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Pick: Saskatchewan.

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Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (4-2) have won three straight, including last week’s thrilling 36-34 overtime decision in Ottawa after rallying from a 26-9 fourth-quarter deficit. Dru Brown threw for 317 yards and two TDs versus his former team. Calgary (2-4) comes off being swept in a home-and-home series with Montreal as Vernon Adams Jr. threw three TD passes in last week’s 38-32 home setback. Dedrick Mills ran for 130 yards and a TD to regain the CFL rushing lead (524 yards). The Stamps lead the league in offensive points per game (35.5) but allow 361.3 yards passing and 35.2 offensive points per game, both league highs. Winnipeg is eighth against the run (110.7 yards).

Pick: Calgary.

Toronto Argonauts vs. B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, quarterback Nathan Rourke (shoulder) is out for B.C. (1-4). Backup Chase Brice finished 20-of-34 passing for 226 yards with a TD versus Edmonton but was picked off four times. That could put more onus on running back James Butler, a 1,200-yard rusher last season who has run for 256 yards (4.9-yard average) and four TDs. Toronto (2-4) comes off a gut-wrenching 24-23 road loss to Hamilton after veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu missed a game-ending 31-yard field goal try. Quarterback Chad Kelly is second overall in passing yards (2,126) and TDs (15) but has thrown a league-high nine interceptions and been sacked 12 times (tied for most in CFL).

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Pick: Toronto.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 13-13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.