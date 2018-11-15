Prince Albert Raiders blank Medicine Hat Tigers for 11th straight win

The top team in the WHL and CHL extended its winning streak.

Ian Scott stopped all 43 shots he faced as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

It was the third shutout of the year for Scott, and sixth of his WHL career.

Brett Leason, with his 18th goal of the year, and Noah Gregor provided the scoring for the Raiders (18-1-0).

The win was the 11th straight for Prince Albert, who are the top-ranked team in the CHL.

Mads Sogaard kicked aside 31 shots for the Tigers (9-10-3).

The Raiders are back in action Friday when the Tri-City Americans travel to Prince Albert.