Sports
October 25, 2018 8:26 am

Win streak hits 7 games as Prince Albert Raiders down Moose Jaw Warriors

By Staff The Canadian Press

Carson Miller struck twice less than three minutes apart in the opening period as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 in WHL action on Oct. 24, 2018.

Lucas Chudleigh / Apollo Media-Prince Albert Raiders
A A

Carson Miller struck twice less than three minutes apart in the opening period as the Prince Albert Raiders went on to pick up their seventh win in a row, beating the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Story continues below

Kaiden Guhle, with his first WHL goal, and Brett Leason also scored for the league-leading Raiders (14-1-0), who are the No. 1 ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

READ MORE: Leason scores twice as Prince Albert Raiders blank Everett Silvertips

Keenan Taphorn and Tristan Langan replied for the Warriors (5-4-2).

Ian Scott stopped 25 shots for the win as Adam Evanoff kicked out 33-of-36 shots in defeat.

Prince Albert went 1 for 4 on the power play while Moose Jaw scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders beat Spokane Chiefs 8-2, pick up 5th straight win

Raiders forward Noah Gregor was ejected at 16:44 of the third after taking a major for cross-checking.

Prince Albert opens a five-game home stand on Saturday when they take on the Regina Pats.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Carson Miller
Everett Silvertips
Hockey
Moose Jaw Warriors
Prince Albert Raiders
Raiders Hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News