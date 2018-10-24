Leason scores twice as Prince Albert Raiders blank Everett Silvertips

Brett Leason scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Everett Silvertips 3-0 to pick up their sixth straight win in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Tuesday.

Leason opened the scoring with a power-play marker for the Raiders (13-1-0) at 13:17 of the second period.

The undrafted 19-year-old is leading the WHL in scoring with 13 goals and 17 assists in 14 games.

Justin Nachbaur notched Prince Albert’s other goal.

Ian Scott made 24 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Dustin Wolf kicked out 27 shots for Everett (7-5-0) in the loss.

Prince Albert went 1 for 5 on the power play. The Silvertips were scoreless with three chances on the man advantage.

The Raiders are on the road for their next game as they head to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors on Wednesday.

