Parker Kelly scores twice as Prince Albert Raiders blank Calgary Hitmen
Parker Kelly scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Calgary Hitmen 4-0 on Monday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
Ian Scott made 23 saves for the shutout while Brett Leason added a goal and two assists for the Raiders (8-1-0), who bounced back from their first loss of the season, a 4-3 defeat against the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday.
Aliaksei Protas rounded out the Prince Albert offence.
Carl Stankowski allowed four goals on 19 shots in 31:22 of action to take the loss for the winless Hitmen (0-5-1), who have dropped six in a row to start the season. Jack McNaughton made 12 saves in relief.
Both clubs went 0 for 4 on the power play.
The Raiders are back in action on Oct. 13 when they take on the Rebels.
