Parker Kelly scores twice as Prince Albert Raiders blank Calgary Hitmen

Parker Kelly scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Calgary Hitmen 4-0 on Monday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Related Regina Pats fall short in loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings Saturday night

Ian Scott made 23 saves for the shutout while Brett Leason added a goal and two assists for the Raiders (8-1-0), who bounced back from their first loss of the season, a 4-3 defeat against the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday.

Aliaksei Protas rounded out the Prince Albert offence.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades end five-game road trip with win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes

Carl Stankowski allowed four goals on 19 shots in 31:22 of action to take the loss for the winless Hitmen (0-5-1), who have dropped six in a row to start the season. Jack McNaughton made 12 saves in relief.

Both clubs went 0 for 4 on the power play.

The Raiders are back in action on Oct. 13 when they take on the Rebels.

– With files from Global News