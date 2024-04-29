SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Headline link
Sports

Four Blue Jays inch toward recovery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Four players on the Toronto Blue Jays’ injured list are making progress in their recovery.

Gold Glove-winning centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit in the batting cage before Toronto hosted the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Kiermaier, who is on the 10-day IL with left hip flexor inflammation, also did some running activities.

Relief pitcher Chad Green resumed throwing on Monday as he rehabilitates a teres major strain in his right shoulder.

Long reliever Bowden Francis is expected to resume throwing activities in the next couple of days as he recovers from right forearm extensor tendinitis.

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah will take the mound for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday as he deals with shoulder inflammation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

