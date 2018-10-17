Leason’s 4 point night powers Prince Albert Raiders over the Calgary Hitmen

Brett Leason had a four point night as the Prince Albert Raiders doubled up the Calgary Hitmen 8-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The win was the fourth-straight for the Raiders and improved their record to 11-1-0-0.

Leason had two goals and two assists to set a new career high for points in a game. Leason currently leads the WHL with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Jeremy Masella, Sergei Sapego, Zack Hayes, Justin Nachbaur, Sean Montgomery and Carson Miller also scored for the Raiders.

Montgomery, who scored shorthanded, also picked up two assists in the win.

Mark Kastelic, Zach Huber, Luke Coleman and Dakota Krebs scored for the Hitmen (1-6-2).

Donovan Buskey made 20 saves to pick up the win, while Jack McNaughton had 30 saves for the Hitmen.

Prince Albert went 1 for 5 with the man advantage. Calgary went 1 for 4 on the power play.

The Raiders next game is Oct. 20 when they take on the Spokane Chiefs, who are making their first trip to Prince Albert in two years.