Prince Albert Raiders beat Spokane Chiefs 8-2, pick up 5th straight win

Sean Montgomery scored once and set up two more as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Spokane Chiefs 8-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Noah Gregor and Jakob Brook had a pair of goals apiece as league-leading Prince Albert picked up its fifth win in a row.

Konrad Belcourt, Zack Hayes and Aliaksei Protas rounded out the offence while Ian Scott made 32 saves for the Raiders (12-1-0).

Nolan Reid and Erik Atchison scored for the Chiefs (6-3-3). Dawson Weatherill allowed eight goals against on 38 shots to take the loss.

Prince Albert went 2 for 7 on the power play while Spokane scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

Chiefs defenceman Bobby Russell picked up a major and game misconduct at the final buzzer for checking to the head.

