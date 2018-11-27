Crime
RCMP charge New Brunswick driver who allegedly struck child boarding school bus

RCMP say a 5-year-old boy is in hospital with serious, but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit while boarding a school bus in Irishtown, on Tuesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a driver who allegedly struck a child as he boarded a school bus in Irishtown, N.B., last week.

The Mounties confirmed on Tuesday that the driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to stop for a bus while red lights were flashing, something that brings with it a $292.50 fine.

They did not release the name of the driver.

The child, five-year-old Kaleb Goodwin, suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident, which occurred on Communication Road just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 20.

The Mounties say a vehicle approaching the school bus, which was heading east, swerved out to avoid hitting the back of the bus, and struck the five-year-old.

RCMP are reminding motorists to be cautious during morning and afternoon hours, and to slow down when approaching school buses.

