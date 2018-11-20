New Brunswick RCMP investigating after boy struck while boarding school bus in Irishtown

New Brunswick RCMP say a five-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle as he was boarding a school bus. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the boy was struck by a vehicle while the bus had its red stop lights flashing. The incident happened on Communication Road in Irishtown, N.B., before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Mounties say a vehicle approaching the school bus, which was heading east, swerved out to avoid hitting the back of the bus, and struck the five-year-old.

Police say they are still investigating to determine if any charges are necessary.

RCMP are reminding motorists to be cautious during morning and afternoon hours, and to slow down when approaching school buses.