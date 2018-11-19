New Brunswick RCMP seeking information about explosions in Boundary Creek gravel pit

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a series of explosions in the area of Boundary Creek, N.B., over the weekend.

Police say they received a number of calls at around 4:30 p.m. ADT on Saturday about several loud explosions.

As a result of their investigation, the Mounties have determined that an explosive substance was set off in a gravel pit off Highway 106.

They say a number of shell casings were found in the vicinity of the explosives, leading police to believe the substance was shot at in order to trigger the explosions.

No one was in the area when police arrived and no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Police say they’re asking for information from the public to help identify the person or people responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 506-387-222 or to call Crime Stoppers.