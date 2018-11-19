N.B. RCMP still trying to identify 2nd suspect in home invasion

RCMP in New Brunswick have released a sketch of a second suspect in a home invasion that left an elderly man injured.

RCMP were called in the early hours of Sept. 21 to a break-in on Route 470 in Ford Mills, N.B.

A 75-year-old man had been assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested that same day.

But police are still trying to identify the second male suspect. They say it’s possible someone would have given a drive to the suspect from Ford Mills to Miramichi in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.

The suspect is described as being six-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt, a red T-shirt, blue jeans and a dark-coloured ball cap. Police also note that he spoke English.

Meanwhile, Nick Estey from Eel Ground, N.B. has been charged with break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with an undertaking. He has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Dec. 6 to enter a plea.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call Southeast District RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers.