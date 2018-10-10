N.B. RCMP looking for second home invasion suspect

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a second suspect in relation to a home invasion that injured a 75-year-old man.

Officers responded on Sept. 21 just before 6 a.m. to a report of a break-in on Route 470 in Fords Mills.

An elderly couple was home at the time. The 72-year-old man was assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what police called an “attack.”

Nick Estey, 32, from Eel Ground, N.B., was arrested that same day and has been charged with break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with an undertaking. He remains in custody and will appear again in Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for a second male suspect. RCMP say it’s possible someone would have driven the suspect from the Ford Mills area to Miramichi in the early morning hours of Sept. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers.