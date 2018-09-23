Crime
RCMP investigating alleged High Street home invasion in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are continuing to investigate an alleged home invasion that occurred in Moncton Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a residence on High Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Three masked men allegedly forced their way into the home and assaulted three people, a woman and two men, who were inside.

No arrests have been made and police say they’re not able to release more details at this time.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.

— With files from Callum Smith

