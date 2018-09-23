RCMP investigating alleged High Street home invasion in Moncton
A A
New Brunswick RCMP are continuing to investigate an alleged home invasion that occurred in Moncton Saturday night.
Police say officers responded to a residence on High Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.
READ MORE: 3 men, 1 teen arrested in connection with string of deliberate fires in Digby
Three masked men allegedly forced their way into the home and assaulted three people, a woman and two men, who were inside.
No arrests have been made and police say they’re not able to release more details at this time.
WATCH: Family identifies man killed in Scarborough assault
More information is expected to be released on Monday.
— With files from Callum Smith
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.