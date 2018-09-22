3 men, 1 teen arrested in connection with string of deliberate fires in Digby

Three men in their early 20s and a teenager are facing charges in connection with deliberate fires at abandoned buildings in Digby, N.S.

Andrew Wayne Gosson, 20, of the Plympton Station, N.S. area and a 17-year-old boy from Doucetteville, N.S. were arrested on Sept. 14 in connection with a fire at a vacant building on Doucetteville Road the same day.

Police say their investigation determined that the 17-year-old and 22-year-old Blake Joseph Potter from Plympton were allegedly involved in a different structure fire in Doucetteville on Sept. 1.

Potter was arrested on Sept. 17.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Ryan James Robicheau of Plympton on Thursday in connection with a grass fire in Plympton Station on July 8.

Gosson, Potter and Robicheau were released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Dec. 10. Police say the youth was also released and is scheduled to appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on Monday.

Police in Digby are still investigating more fires that they believe were deliberately set. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

