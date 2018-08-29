Overnight fire in Weymouth, N.S., destroys 2 buildings, including former library

An overnight fire in Weymouth, N.S., has destroyed at least two buildings and damaged two others, according to a local media report.

CJLS Yarmouth reports the blaze began at the old Bell’s Store on Main Street and spread to the former library next door, as well as a building across the street.

On Twitter, Western Counties Regional Library confirmed the fire, saying, “Thankfully no one was hurt. Our old library is gone.”

Social media photos from the fire, which began around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, shows a large fiery blaze and multiple firefighting units on scene.

According to CJLS, no one was hurt in the blaze.

— More to come