15 Edmonton-area daycares targeted in break-in spree

Fifteen local daycares have been broken into over the past month and Edmonton police are now searching for two suspects they believe are linked to the crimes.

Since Oct. 21, nine Edmonton daycares and six in surrounding communities — including Sherwood Park, Devon, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain — have been broken into.

The first daycare was hit in Edmonton, in the area of 102 Street and 164 Avenue. The most recent break and enter occurred on Nov. 6 at a daycare near 83 Street and 117 Avenue.

In each crime, police said the suspects got inside by smashing the front glass doors. Cash, laptops and a computer tower were among the items reported stolen.

Edmonton police believe a man and a woman are responsible for the series of break and enters.

The male suspect was seen wearing a blue Nike hat, blue-hooded coat and white runners during some of the incidents, police said in a media release Friday afternoon.

The female suspect is “usually wearing a camouflage hooded vest-type coat,” police said.

It’s believed the suspects were driving a dark-coloured 2010-2015 Cadillac SRX. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday in hopes the public will come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.