In photos: Edmonton’s Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle for Bissell Centre fundraiser

“I love seeing the faces of the kids that come in and see it for the first time.”

Garner Beggs, co-owner of the Duchess Bakeshop is talking about the reaction his latest creation is getting.

He’s spent countless hours working on an edible replica of the famous Hogwarts Castle, home to the fictional School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the famed Harry Potter book and movie series.

“It’s made entirely out of edible things aside from the table it’s on and a few pieces of foam underneath,” Beggs added.

He’s still planning to add a few details to the project which he based on the model of the castle used by production studios during filming in London.

The project is also a fundraiser for the Bissell Centre.

READ MORE: Edmonton initiative steps up for homeless when temperature drops

Anyone wanting to check out the castle is be asked to bring a donation of socks. The goal is to collect a 1,000 pairs of socks for the homeless this winter.

Donors will be entered into a draw January 4, for “castle demolition party. “

Beggs said the winner and five friends will be invited to demolish the castle anyway they choose.