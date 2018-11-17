Canada
November 17, 2018 4:32 pm
Updated: November 17, 2018 5:28 pm

In photos: Edmonton’s Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle for Bissell Centre fundraiser

By

Edmonton's Duchess Bakeshop created a replica Hogwarts castle.

Global News
A A

“I love seeing the faces of the kids that come in and see it for the first time.”

Garner Beggs, co-owner of the Duchess Bakeshop is talking about the reaction his latest creation is getting.

He’s spent countless hours working on an edible replica of the famous Hogwarts Castle, home to the fictional School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the famed Harry Potter book and movie series.

hogwarts5

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts7

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts4

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts1

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

Global News
hogwarts15

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts14

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts13

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts12

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts11

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts10

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts9

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts8

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts6

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts3

Duchess Bakeshop creates an edible Hogwarts castle

hogwarts2

Edmonton’s Duchess Bakeshop created a replica Hogwarts castle.

Global News

“It’s made entirely out of edible things aside from the table it’s on and a few pieces of foam underneath,” Beggs added.

He’s still planning to add a few details to the project which he based on the model of the castle used by production studios during filming in London.

The project is also a fundraiser for the Bissell Centre.

READ MORE: Edmonton initiative steps up for homeless when temperature drops

Anyone wanting to check out the castle is be asked to bring a donation of socks. The goal is to collect a 1,000 pairs of socks for the homeless this winter.

Donors will be entered into a draw January 4, for “castle demolition party. “

Beggs said the winner and five friends will be invited to demolish the castle anyway they choose.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bissell Centre
Castle
Duchess Bakeshop
Fundraiser
Garner Beggs
Harry Potter
Hogwarts
Socks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News