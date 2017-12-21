Edmonton initiative steps up for homeless when temperature drops

An initiative led by an Edmonton woman is helping the city’s homeless community stay warm.

Jasmine Topham started #bundleupyeg five years ago with the hope of helping a few homeless Edmontonians by collecting some winter clothes from friends and family.

“I was sitting in the kitchen and heard a callout from some shelters that they were in dire need of clothing because it was so cold, and I thought, ‘I have two weeks of spare time, maybe I’ll just put the call out to my friends and family to see if they have any winter clothing. I’ll go pick it up and deliver it,'” Topham said.

With the help of her husband and parents, Topham collected 40 bags of winter clothes over a two-week period during that first year.

Since then the project has grown exponentially. This year, with the help of 13 friends and family members, #bundleupyeg collected 1,280 bags of clothing, which is about 12,800 items of clothing over 48 days. That’s more than the previous four years combined.

“Oh my gosh, I’m still surprised. Honestly, I don’t think it’s sunk in,” Topham said.

Big thank you to the incredible @1023nowradio team & #nowfamily for another incredible year of donating to #bundleupyeg. Just collected 27 bags from the studio for our last pickup! We love you guys so much! #yeg #bundleupyeg pic.twitter.com/cQuZ6pHocx — Bundleupyeg (@bundleupyeg) December 18, 2017

Everyone please join us in congratulating the #bundleupyeg 2017 volunteer team. These incredible ppl have spent hundreds of hours in their vehicles to collect and deliver your clothing donations to #yeg homeless shelters. We couldn’t operate without them 💛 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SkHR5xLSn9 — Bundleupyeg (@bundleupyeg) December 18, 2017

Topham credits her group of volunteers, who made 220 trips to pick up clothing and 61 trips to drop off the bags at local shelters, as well as other factors.

“I think it was a combination of more volunteers, we have a ton of support from local shelters as well as our collection box hosts, and I think, again, just as people have gotten to know us, they talk to their friends,” she said.

She also says social media has played an important role in allowing the initiative to grow.

“Now that’s how people find us. We’ve asked a lot of our donors ‘How did you hear about us?’ And like 90 per cent of them say social media,'” Topham said. “It just goes to show the power and the good that social media can have.”

GRATEFUL!! 🧦🧤🧣 In th last 48 days, Jasmine and her fleet of #bundlebuddies made 17 trips to Bissell Centre, delivering 371 bags of warm clothing. In total this season, @bundleupyeg has delivered 1,280 bags to inner-city agencies. RT = high-fives for Jas & the team!#yeg pic.twitter.com/MgerbvOoxy — Bissell Centre (@BissellCentre) December 20, 2017

The Bissell Centre has been one of the shelters that’s benefited from #bundleupyeg.

“It’s amazing with #bundleupyeg and collaboration with Edmontonians to come together and to donate clothing. It means so much for people in our community,” Bissell Centre communications co-ordinator Darren Brennan said.

Brennan and Topham say although #bundleupyeg’s clothing drive is over for the season, Edmonton’s homeless community will still be in need of winter clothes after the holiday season.