November 12, 2018 7:16 pm

Surrey RCMP investigating after reports of shots fired in Guildford area

By Online News Producer  Global News

Surrey RCMP are investigating what is believed to have been a shooting in the Guildford area on Monday afternoon.

RCMP are investigating reports of shots fired in the Guildford area of Surrey on Monday afternoon.

Mounties were called to the 8000 block of 153A Street and found evidence suggesting that shots had been fired in the area.

Initial information suggests the shooting occurred between two vehicles that fled the area. No victim has been located at this time.

RCMP said officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone who has not already spoken to police but has further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca.

