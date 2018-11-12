Crime
November 12, 2018 8:13 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 8:15 pm

Abbotsford police investigate shooting

A medevac helicopter was spotted in Abbotsford following reports of shots fired.

Curtis Kreklau
Abbotsford police confirmed that shots were fired on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ross Road and Simpson Road, less than a block away from an elementary school.

Neighbours told Global News they could see at least one body covered and a medevac helicopter had landed in a nearby field.

People are being advised to avoid the area for the time being to allow access for emergency services.

More to come…

