Abbotsford police investigate shooting
Abbotsford police confirmed that shots were fired on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ross Road and Simpson Road, less than a block away from an elementary school.
Neighbours told Global News they could see at least one body covered and a medevac helicopter had landed in a nearby field.
People are being advised to avoid the area for the time being to allow access for emergency services.
More to come…
