Surrey RCMP, IHIT investigate fatal shooting
There has been a fatal shooting in the Newton area of Surrey.
RCMP Sgt. David MacDonald says they were called to 142nd Street and 70-A Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, where they found a 22-year-old man victim.
“The individual has been identified and I have no information to suggest that he is known to police.”
The man died and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
Officers are canvassing the area.
MacDonald says no arrests have been made yet.
