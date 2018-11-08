Dillon RCMP constable accused of accessing private images

A constable with the Dillon RCMP detachment in northern Saskatchewan is accused of accessing sensitive, private images from a cell block surveillance recording.

Two members of the detachment reported Const. Wade Chitrena had improperly accessed the images on Oct. 13 in the Buffalo Narrows cell block area.

Chitrena, a nine-year member of the force, was on-duty at the time.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police suspend constable with pay after impaired driving conviction

Members of Prince Albert RCMP’s general investigation section said one still image was copied and printed.

The woman in the image was notified.

Chitrena was charged on Nov. 6 with breach of trust.

He has been suspended with pay and RCMP have ordered code of conduct investigation.

READ MORE: Inquest called into 2017 police shooting death in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP said no further details will be released as the matter is before the court.

Chitrena is scheduled to appear in Dillon provincial court on Jan. 16, 2019.