Prince Albert police suspend constable with pay after impaired driving conviction

A member of the Prince Albert Police Service has been convicted of impaired driving, but will remain on the payroll.

Police received a report of an alleged impaired driver in the early morning hours of March 3, 2017. The private vehicle and driver were not located at the time of the complaint.

An investigation determined the driver was Const. Brett Henry, 35, who was off-duty at the time. He would eventually be charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The 13-year member of the force was put on paid administrative leave while the case was before the court.

Prince Albert police suspended Henry with pay following the criminal conviction on Oct. 26.

The suspension is required to allow an internal administrative review of the court’s decision.

Prince Albert police said the review will respect the constable’s ability to appeal the court’s decision. The opportunity for appeal expires 30 days after sentencing.