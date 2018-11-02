Inquest called into 2017 police shooting death in North Battleford, Sask.

An inquest will be held into the police shooting death of a man in North Battleford, Sask.

Brydon Whitstone, 22, was shot by RCMP after a chase on Oct. 21, 2017.

North Battleford RCMP said a vehicle rammed a police cruiser and an officer fired their gun in response to the driver’s actions after the chase.

The Regina Police Service conducted an external investigation and found no grounds to lay charges.

The RCMP has said it will not comment on the incident to protect the integrity of the process.

A five-day public inquest will take placing starting Dec. 3 at Court of Queen’s Bench in North Battleford.