Canada
October 22 2017 3:48pm
00:22

Shots fired in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP said one of its members discharged a firearm — injuring an occupant of the vehicle — in response to the driver’s actions after a pursuit. Here’s video from a neighbour in North Battleford, Sask.

