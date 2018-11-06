American students watch midterm election results unfold in Montreal

Americans in Montreal are watching the results of the U.S. midterm elections very closely.

Members of “Democrats Abroad,” a McGill University student group, met at Montreal bar La P’tite Grenouille on Saint-Laurent boulevard to watch results trickle in.

READ MORE: U.S. midterm elections 2018: Voters head to the polls to deliver verdict on Trump, candidates

Many were watching with cautious optimism, some with big hopes for a blue wave.

WATCH: Obama on U.S. midterm elections: ‘Who we are’ is on the ballot

“There is a lot of more voting this year than there was before so the increase of people voting should make a big difference in the outcome,” said Jeffrey Sugarman, the Montreal chairman of American Democrats Abroad.

READ MORE: Live U.S. midterm election results: Democrats, Republicans battle for control of House, Senate

For Fatou Ndiaye, who comes from New Jersey, this election is monumental.

“I guess it’s normal to feel nervous about an election of this weight and of this consequence,” Ndiaye said. “Ultimately, I think it’s going to show what are we gonna do after two years of what we’ve seen Trump do and what we’ve seen Republicans do too.”

No matter the outcome, Ndiaye said, it’s not ultimate.

“Voting is not the only form of political participation,” Ndiaye said. “Whatever happens tonight, if we’re not satisfied, we can always get back up and rally people.”

Watch: reaction from midterm election winners and losers