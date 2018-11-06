Live U.S. midterm election results: Democrats, Republicans battle for control of House, Senate

Millions of Americans will head to the voting booth (if they haven’t voted already) Tuesday to cast their ballots in the U.S. midterm elections.

And when the first polls — in Indiana and eastern Kentucky — close at 6 p.m. ET, Global News will have live midterm elections results for the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in the graphic above as soon as they’re announced. Reaction, links and more detailed coverage will also be available in the live blog below.

There are 435 seats in the House of Representatives (commonly referred to as Congress) up for grabs and 35 in the U.S. Senate. There are also 36 state governors being elected and legislative races in 46 states and six territories.

And while Tuesday’s election won’t change whether Donald Trump is sitting in the Oval Office, the midterms can serve as a measuring stick of sorts for how the country feels about the president’s policies at the midway point of his term.

“You’re going to have different assessments of public opinion in a president’s term,” Ryan Hurl, a University of Toronto political science professor, told Global News’ Rahul Kalvapalle. “It’s much more difficult for a president to maintain an agenda if that agenda — in practice — is not supported by a majority of the populations.”