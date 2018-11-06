U.S. midterm elections 2018: Bernie Sanders, Tim Kaine projected to win re-election as first polls close

Two years after the election of Donald Trump voters are headed back to the polls across the U.S. to decide whether the president will continue governing with a Republican-controlled congress or if a “blue wave” will give Democrats control.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested, along with governorships in 36 States.

Republicans hold a razor-thin, 51-49 majority in the Senate. In the House, Democrats will need to pick up 23 seats to gain a majority. The latest polling numbers suggest Democrats are likely to take the House of Representatives while Republicans are projected to hang on to the Senate.

This election will be seen as a referendum on the Trump White House, something the president acknowledged while speaking at a rally in Cleveland Monday.

“In a sense, I am on the ticket,” he told a cheering crowd.

Historically, the president’s party does not do well during midterm elections.

Barack Obama’s Democrats lost 63 House seats during the first midterm in 2010 and during George W. Bush’s second term, the GOP lost 30 seats.

Trump’s approval rating has risen slightly since the fall of 2017 but remains around 43 per cent, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Obama’s was 45 per cent before the 2010 midterms that led to a Republican landslide

Polls close across U.S.

The results started coming in at 6 p.m. ET at polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana, though the majority of polls in the U.S. closing three hours later. You can follow along on Globalnews.ca’s live blog as results come in throughout the night.

Kentucky’s 6th District congressional race has been called a potential national bellwether. Democrat Amy McGrath is challenging Republican Rep. Andy Barr. Republicans need the seat to control the House and if Democrats win it will be a good early sign for them. At the time of writing, less than 200 votes were separating the two.

In Indiana, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is facing off against Republican businessman Mike Braun and Libertarian candidate Lucy Brenton.

Polls in Virginia and Florida begin closing at 7 p.m. ET with the majority closed by 9 p.m. The final in-person voters will be in Alaska, finishing up at 1 a.m.

Early results show that Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine will win re-election, according to Associated Press projections, defeating Republican challenger Corey Stewart. In Vermont, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win a third term and could be considering a possible second presidential run in 2020.

Sanders will easily defeat Republican challenger Lawrence Zupan and more than a half-dozen other candidates.

A survey of American voters conducted by the Associated Press shows health care and immigration were high on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots

AP’s VoteCast also shows a majority of voters considered Trump a factor and almost 60 per cent of respondents believed the country was headed in the wrong direction.

Voting delays and long lines

Some voters across the country faced hours-long lines, malfunctioning voting equipment and unexpectedly closed polling places on Election Day.

The Associated Press reports that some of the longest delays were in Georgia, where the governor’s race was among the nation’s most-watched midterm contests and was generating heavy turnout.

“We’ve been trying to tell them to wait, but people have children. People are getting hungry. People are tired,” said Ontaria Woods, a voter in Gwinnett County who waited more than three hours to vote.

In New York City, there were reports of broken ballot readers at several polling locations and images. Turnout was so heavy at one packed precinct on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that the line to scan ballots stretched around a junior high school gym.

“There are broken scanners everywhere in Brooklyn,” Stefan Ringel, spokesman for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, told the AP.

Voters arriving at two separate polling stations discovered that most scanners had broken down, forcing some people to drop their ballots in “emergency ballot boxes” or vote using an affidavit ballot.

Early voting turnout for the midterm elections, especially among young people, is already significantly higher than 2014’s midterm elections, according to data collected so far.

Over 31.5 million ballots have been cast for the midterms so far, according to Catalist, a data company that compiles totals of ballots cast.

What do the midterms mean for Canadians?

One issue that Canadians will be watching for is how the results could affect the recently renegotiated United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

The deal still needs to be ratified in all three countries and some experts have warned that if Democrats win the House they may dig in and not want to give Trump a victory on the trade deal.

“The real issue will be whether or not they’ll be in refusal mode and will just want to stick it to Trump in every possible way they can, or if this is actually something that a few Democrats may actually want to get behind,” Greg Anderson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Ottawa, told Global News.

Canadians will also have their eyes on Michigan and North Dakota where one of the ballot measures being decided is the legalization and regulation of recreational marijuana.

The drug is still illegal at the federal level and cross the border has become more complicated for Canadians working or partaking in the newly legalized pot industry. Legalization at the state level could spur action federally.

