Ted Cruz retains Texas Senate seat with victory over Beto O’Rourke

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has managed to retain his Senate seat from Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in one of the most high-profile races of the U.S. midterm elections.

Cruz and O’Rourke were neck and neck as results came in, but the Calgary, Alta.-born Republican eventually pulled ahead. The Associated Press reported a Cruz victory as he had 51.2 per cent of the vote with 42 per cent of polls reporting.

Cruz’s victory comes despite O’Rourke’s campaign raising nearly twice as much money as his.

The 47-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 2010 on a wave of fury in the conservative Tea Party movement over Democratic then-President Barack Obama.

Cruz went on to sharply feud with then-candidate Donald Trump during his unsuccessful bid to become the Republican candidate for the 2016 presidential election, with Trump branding him “Lyin’ Ted.”

In recent times, the president softened his tone on Cruz, campaigning for him in the run-up to the midterm elections and saying that he was now “Beautiful Ted.”

O’Rourke captured the national spotlight in the build-up to the Nov. 6 midterm elections, but significantly trailed Cruz in opinion polls for much of the year.

The former punk rocker and three-term congressman declared his candidacy amid a tide of liberal anger following President Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency.

So successful was the O’Rourke campaign’s fundraising effort that some political analysts suggested that he may have drawn donations away from incumbent Democratic senators in other states.

The El Paso-born O’Rourke embraced the Democrats’ liberal wing, speaking out in support of universal healthcare and hinting an openness to calls to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE).

In a state where guns have long been part of the culture, O’Rourke also dared to call for gun law reform, including more extensive background checks and a ban on assault-style rifles.

His defeat was cheered by the National Rifle Association, which hailed Cruz’s support for 2nd Amendment rights in a tweet posted after the result emerged.

But O’Rourke also sought to sell himself as an independent voice, saying in a September debate that he was willing to work with Trump as needed but also stand up to him on some issues.

His campaign was endorsed by several high-profile Texans, including country music icon Willie Nelson and pop star Beyonce.

The Texas Senate seat was seen as one of Democrats’ few opportunities to pick up one of the two seats they need to gain a majority in the Senate, where they are defending 26 of the 35 seats that are up for grabs.

But Cruz had history on his side — deeply conservative Texas hasn’t elected a Democratic U.S. senator since Lloyd Bentsen back in 1988.

