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Politics

Alberta ditching ‘Wild Rose Country’ on welcome signs in favour of ‘Strong and Free’

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 3:14 pm
1 min read
The government of Alberta says new "Welcome to Alberta" signs will be ditching the long-standing "Wild Rose Country" slogan in favour of "Strong and Free," the same new slogan that will adorn Alberta licence plates. View image in full screen
The government of Alberta says new "Welcome to Alberta" signs will be ditching the long-standing "Wild Rose Country" slogan in favour of "Strong and Free," the same new slogan that will adorn Alberta license plates. Source: Government of Alberta
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Alberta is ditching another reference to its provincial flower in favour of its official motto.

The government says new highway “Welcome to Alberta” signs going up across the province this fall will say “Strong and Free,” rather than the long-standing “Wild Rose Country.”

It follows the government’s decision last year that made the same slogan swap on Alberta licence plates.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government unveils new licence plate designs'
Alberta government unveils new licence plate designs

Premier Danielle Smith has been criticized for the move, with the Opposition NDP questioning Smith’s motive since her United

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Conservative Party has also used “Strong and Free” in promotional and campaign material.

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Smith has defended the change, saying it’s simply the province’s official motto and a lyric in the Canadian anthem.

The government says it will start replacing the nearly two dozen highway welcome signs this fall.

It says many of the existing wooden signs are close to 40 years old, and years of weather exposure means its time for new ones.

The province says replacing the 22 signs is to cost about $3.5 million.

Click to play video: 'Safety concerns force Banff town council to look at options for popular attraction'
Safety concerns force Banff town council to look at options for popular attraction

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