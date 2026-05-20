Alberta ditching ‘Wild Rose Country’ on welcome signs in favour of ‘Strong and Free’

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Alberta is ditching another reference to its provincial flower in favour of its official motto.

The government says new highway “Welcome to Alberta” signs going up across the province this fall will say “Strong and Free,” rather than the long-standing “Wild Rose Country.”

It follows the government’s decision last year that made the same slogan swap on Alberta licence plates.

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Premier Danielle Smith has been criticized for the move, with the Opposition NDP questioning Smith’s motive since her United

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Conservative Party has also used “Strong and Free” in promotional and campaign material.

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Smith has defended the change, saying it’s simply the province’s official motto and a lyric in the Canadian anthem.

The government says it will start replacing the nearly two dozen highway welcome signs this fall.

It says many of the existing wooden signs are close to 40 years old, and years of weather exposure means its time for new ones.

The province says replacing the 22 signs is to cost about $3.5 million.