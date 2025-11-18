Iconic Banff lake to be backdrop of new Alberta ‘Strong and Free’ licence plate

The Alberta government has introduced the winning contender in its new “Strong and Free” licence plate survey.
After more than 240,000 votes were cast, Albertans picked Moraine Lake, in Banff National Park, as the backdrop for the province’s first new licence plate in more than 40 years.
The government announced in October it was looking to change the plate’s slogan from “Wild Rose Country” to “Strong and Free,” a phrase featured in Latin on Alberta’s coat of arms as the provincial motto.
The government says the new motto is also a nod to Canada’s national anthem and Alberta’s position as a strong and sovereign province within a united Canada.
Premier Danielle Smith says Moraine Lake is recognized internationally and the fact Albertans chose it makes this new plate deeply meaningful.
The new plates won’t be available until the middle of next year.
