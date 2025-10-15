‘Strong and free’: Alberta government changing licence plate design, slogan

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta may no longer be known as “Wild Rose Country” — at least on its licence plates.

The provincial government is looking to change the slogan and design of its plates, with Albertans being asked to vote over the next three weeks on eight possible options.

The new slogan, chosen by the government, is “Strong and Free.”

It’s a phrase featured in Latin on Alberta’s coat of arms as the provincial motto, but has also been used by the governing United Conservative Party in past campaigns and promotional material.

It’s also the name of the UCP’s theme song released six years ago by composer Alec Harrison and songwriter Julianna Hindemith.

Political scientist Duane Bratt noted it’s a phrase closely linked to the party.

“Strong and Free is the slogan of the UCP. It’s the song of the UCP. They have a large donor club called Strong and Free,” he said.

Premier Danielle Smith says there’s nothing political about the choice.

“There is no political ideology that owns Strong and Free. It’s something all Albertans can get behind and celebrate,” she said.

Smith said the phrase serves as a nod to the national anthem and illustrates “Alberta’s position as a strong and sovereign province within a united Canada.”

The design selections include photographic backdrops of Alberta monuments and landscapes, as well as plate numbers in blue in addition to the currently used red.

The winning design will be announced during the fall session of the legislature. The new plates will be available in late 2026.

Albertans can get the new plate on their vehicle registration renewal date at no additional cost.

Drivers will also be able to pay a $28 fee if they want to replace their old plate before then.

Albertans are not obligated to do so though, and can also keep the previous plate if it’s still in good condition.

The move comes a decade after a different attempt to redesign Alberta’s licence plates, that was in the end scrapped.

In 2014, the Alberta government tried to roll out redesigned plates — with three designs for the public to vote on — containing a new Alberta logo, a push to the government’s website, new safety features, and no “Wild Rose Country” slogan.

The proposed plates also had new safety features and new background art.

The survey page for the designs received more than 500,000 page views, and the survey received more than 100,000 votes.

The official opposition of the day, the Wildrose Party that was led by Smith, expressed opposition to the redesign in a tweet.

That fall, premier Jim Prentice cancelled the previously-announced licence plate redesign, saying it would have cost $15 million and the funds would have been better spent on schools and other priorities of Albertans.

Prentice’s office said $800 was spent on the survey and announcement of the new designs, while the previous premier Alison Redford’s office spent $9,745 in 2013 for “work on an alternative design that was not carried forward.”

The government of the day said the existing design would remain with updated safety features.

Alberta’s current licence plate was designed in 1984.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News