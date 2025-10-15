Talks stall between Alberta teachers, government in provincewide strike

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister says there’s a major divide between what the union representing striking teachers is asking for and what the government is willing to spend.

Nate Horner says in an interview with CHED radio host Shaye Ganam that the union’s latest contract proposal would require almost $2 billion more in spending than government has set aside for a deal.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Horner says he was hoping for a more reasonable ask from the Alberta Teachers’ Association, whose 51,000 members went on strike Oct. 6.

The union’s proposal was the subject of a bargaining meeting Tuesday, the first time the two sides have met since the provincewide strike began.

Horner says the door is open for further discussion but for now no additional meetings have been scheduled.

The strike affects about 740,000 students across 2,500 schools.

Story continues below advertisement

ATA President Jason Schilling is scheduled to hold a media availability Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on negotiations and it “discuss moving forward with bargaining.”