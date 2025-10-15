Menu

Education

Talks stall between Alberta teachers, government in provincewide strike

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Contract talks between the Alberta government and its 51,000 teachers appear to have hit an impasse over how much teachers are asking for and the province is willing to spend. View image in full screen
Contract talks between the Alberta government and its 51,000 teachers appear to have hit an impasse over how much teachers are asking for and the province is willing to spend. Global News
Alberta’s finance minister says there’s a major divide between what the union representing striking teachers is asking for and what the government is willing to spend.

Nate Horner says in an interview with CHED radio host Shaye Ganam that the union’s latest contract proposal would require almost $2 billion more in spending than government has set aside for a deal.

Horner says he was hoping for a more reasonable ask from the Alberta Teachers’ Association, whose 51,000 members went on strike Oct. 6.

The union’s proposal was the subject of a bargaining meeting Tuesday, the first time the two sides have met since the provincewide strike began.

Horner says the door is open for further discussion but for now no additional meetings have been scheduled.

The strike affects about 740,000 students across 2,500 schools.

ATA President Jason Schilling is scheduled to hold a media availability Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on negotiations and it “discuss moving forward with bargaining.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

