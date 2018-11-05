Police seek to identify suspect in Barrie assault investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was reportedly assaulted in downtown Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Friday at around 9:30 p.m., a male suspect entered the Five-Points Restaurant.

Police say the suspect had spoken briefly with the female victim outside, before entering the restaurant and allegedly assaulting her while she was on the dance floor.

Police are now searching for a man, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build and short, light hair. He was seen wearing a light coloured jacket or fleece, dark jean-like pants and work boots.

Officers say the suspect was seen driving a white, four-door sedan.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).