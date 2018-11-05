Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Innisfil

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Innisfil, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Yonge Street, just north of Highway 89.

Police say Simcoe County Paramedics and Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services assessed the drivers and determined there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers say when speaking with one of the drivers, an odour of alcohol was detected.

Police say officers arrested the man and transported him to the South Division.

According to police, testing resulted in readings nearly three times over the legal limit.

Police say the 31-year-old man from Innisfil was charged with impaired driving and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Officers say the man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.