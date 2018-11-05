2 men charged after police seize handguns, ammunition from home in Barrie

Two men have been charged after police seized handguns and ammunition from a home in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, following an investigation into a home invasion, officers on Thursday executed a search warrant at a home on Cook Street.

Police say as a result of the search warrant, officers seized two handguns and a quantity of ammunition.

Officers say a 23-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with numerous firearm-related offences, possession of property obtained by crime, robbery, two counts of break and enter and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing on Friday and was remanded into custody.

According to police, a 24-year-old man from Barrie has also been charged with numerous firearm-related offences, possession of property obtained by crime, robbery and break and enter.

Police say he appeared in court in Barrie on Friday for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody.