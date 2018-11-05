Police seek 7 suspects after firearm, jewelry, cash stolen from Ramara Township business

Police are seeking to identify seven suspects after a firearm, jewelry and cash were stolen from a business in Ramara Township.

According to Orillia OPP, on Thursday at around 6:20 p.m., seven people entered a business on Highway 12.

Police say a few of the suspects distracted the employee while others entered the residence and business area.

Officers say a firearm, jewelry and a substantial amount of cash were taken.

Police are now searching for four women and three men in their late 20s or early 30s.

READ MORE: Barrie police seek to identify suspect after vehicles damaged

Officers say surveillance cameras captured footage of a number of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Police have described the suspects as:

A woman with a thin to medium build. She was seen wearing a dark, full-length dress and a black scarf covering her face.

A man with a medium build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white laces.

A man with a medium medium build, dark hair and a beard. He was seen wearing a black ball cap, a sports jacket, white shirt, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.

A man with a medium build, dark hair and dark facial hair including a full beard and moustache. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket, a white baseball cap, dark-coloured pants and black shoes.

A woman with a thin build and straight, long black hair. She was seen wearing a grey and beige sweatshirt, athletic wear tights, high-top white Nike shoes and was carrying a light pink purse and large shoulder bag.

A woman with a medium build and long, black curly hair. She was seen wearing a blue jacket, black tights, long grey cotton shirt and white shoes.

A woman, heavier set, with long hair. She was seen wearing a printed top, jeans and black striped, wedge heeled sandals.

According to police, the suspects were driving a newer model Dodge Caravan without a front licence plate.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).