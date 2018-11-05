Crime
November 5, 2018

Police seek 7 suspects after firearm, jewelry, cash stolen from Ramara Township business

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are seeking to identify seven suspects after a firearm, jewelry and cash were stolen from a business in Ramara Township.

According to Orillia OPP, on Thursday at around 6:20 p.m., seven people entered a business on Highway 12.

Police say a few of the suspects distracted the employee while others entered the residence and business area.

Officers say a firearm, jewelry and a substantial amount of cash were taken.

Police are now searching for four women and three men in their late 20s or early 30s.

Police are seeking to identify seven suspects in connection with a theft investigation in Ramara Township.

Orillia OPP / Provided

Officers say surveillance cameras captured footage of a number of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Police have described the suspects as:

  • A woman with a thin to medium build. She was seen wearing a dark, full-length dress and a black scarf covering her face.
  • A man with a medium build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white laces.
  • A man with a medium medium build, dark hair and a beard. He was seen wearing a black ball cap, a sports jacket, white shirt, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.
  • A man with a medium build, dark hair and dark facial hair including a full beard and moustache. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket, a white baseball cap, dark-coloured pants and black shoes.
  • A woman with a thin build and straight, long black hair. She was seen wearing a grey and beige sweatshirt, athletic wear tights, high-top white Nike shoes and was carrying a light pink purse and large shoulder bag.
  • A woman with a medium build and long, black curly hair. She was seen wearing a blue jacket, black tights, long grey cotton shirt and white shoes.
  • A woman, heavier set, with long hair. She was seen wearing a printed top, jeans and black striped, wedge heeled sandals.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a white Dodge Caravan without a front licence plate.

Orillia OPP / Provided

According to police, the suspects were driving a newer model Dodge Caravan without a front licence plate.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

