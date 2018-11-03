Possible explosive device, forged ID cards seized from Winnipeg home
Winnipeg police have seized a number of stolen and forged identification cards as well as a device believed to be a small explosive from a home in the 100 block of Hespeler Avenue.
Police also seized a laptop, printer and blank cheque templates. The bomb unit assisted with the removal of the suspected explosive device which is undergoing testing.
Six people are facing a number of charges including possession of an explosive device without lawful excuse, as well as numerous counts of forgery and possessing identity documents.
READ MORE: Luxury vehicles in Winnipeg stolen by thieves using forged documents
Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Lee Chartrand, 29-year-old John Frank Edwards, 29-year-old Jean-Claude Matthieu LaPierre, 37-year-old Michael Roderick Allan Paquet, and two unnamed women aged 39 and 40 have been charged.
The investigation continues.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.