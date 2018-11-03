Crime
November 3, 2018 5:27 pm
Updated: November 3, 2018 5:29 pm

Possible explosive device, forged ID cards seized from Winnipeg home

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg police seized forged ID cards and what is believed to be a small explosive device from a home on Hespeler Avenue.

File / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police have seized a number of stolen and forged identification cards as well as a device believed to be a small explosive from a home in the 100 block of Hespeler Avenue.

Police also seized a laptop, printer and blank cheque templates. The bomb unit assisted with the removal of the suspected explosive device which is undergoing testing.

Six people are facing a number of charges including possession of an explosive device without lawful excuse, as well as numerous counts of forgery and possessing identity documents.

READ MORE: Luxury vehicles in Winnipeg stolen by thieves using forged documents

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Lee Chartrand, 29-year-old John Frank Edwards, 29-year-old Jean-Claude Matthieu LaPierre, 37-year-old Michael Roderick Allan Paquet, and two unnamed women aged 39 and 40 have been charged.

The investigation continues.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bomb Unit
Explosive Device
forgery
Fraud
Hespeler Avenue
Weapons
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News