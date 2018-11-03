Possible explosive device, forged ID cards seized from Winnipeg home

Winnipeg police have seized a number of stolen and forged identification cards as well as a device believed to be a small explosive from a home in the 100 block of Hespeler Avenue.

Police also seized a laptop, printer and blank cheque templates. The bomb unit assisted with the removal of the suspected explosive device which is undergoing testing.

Six people are facing a number of charges including possession of an explosive device without lawful excuse, as well as numerous counts of forgery and possessing identity documents.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Lee Chartrand, 29-year-old John Frank Edwards, 29-year-old Jean-Claude Matthieu LaPierre, 37-year-old Michael Roderick Allan Paquet, and two unnamed women aged 39 and 40 have been charged.

The investigation continues.