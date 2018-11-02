Pete Davidson jokes about Ariana Grande split in ‘SNL’ promo

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split just a few weeks ago but the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star is still making jokes at the expense of his ex-fiancée.

During a promo clip for the upcoming episode of SNL, Davidson jokingly proposed to musical guest Maggie Rogers while Jonah Hill was standing between them.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married?” Davidson asks as soon as Hill introduces her.

When Rogers rejects Davidson’s offer, he mutters, “Zero for three.”

The 24-year-old SNL star met Grande while she was guest-hosting and performing as a musical guest on SNL in 2016.

Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating in May after Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time. The pair was engaged before June 2.

Soon after the promo was released, Grande tweeted “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

The No Tears Left To Cry singer has since deleted the tweet but her fans took notice of the subtweet.

She also tweeted, “Thank u, next” and “k that’s the last time we do that” before deleting those tweets as well.

Ariana Grande just subtweeted Pete Davidson and then said “thank u, next.” pic.twitter.com/WLkNahvwnR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 2, 2018

ariana grande is finally coming for pete and his mediocre jokes!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WMYAhT8bjC — j a n n i 🍁 (@jannialv) November 2, 2018

ariana grande stan twitter after she finally dragged pete davidson today out of relevancypic.twitter.com/TEeUNAE7PT — maddie (@GODISAWITCH) November 2, 2018

ariana casually dragging pete to filth pic.twitter.com/W2sEFSWVui — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥🥀 (@beforemoonlight) November 2, 2018

me online seeing ariana shade pete pic.twitter.com/rd23rxzgpd — g (@sweetenersnatch) November 2, 2018

Ariana Grande shading Pete Davidson is…inspiring. Alexa play better off FULL volume. pic.twitter.com/K9HktyEfkN — jr (@jvserod) November 2, 2018

ariana shading pete is something what i live for pic.twitter.com/Btf2JXIY9R — ً (@evverytimes) November 2, 2018

ariana when Pete Davidson starts to play pic.twitter.com/22IJMyJFn3 — chris (@intexacer) November 2, 2018

Ariana is finally coming for pete lets go girls pic.twitter.com/qraJtKiVWr — al (@hrrysera) November 2, 2018

Pete Davidson whenever he talks about Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/OAbeeVzYvF — Alex (@barbiedreams) November 2, 2018

Pete Davidson looking at Ariana Grande's recent tweets: pic.twitter.com/hEZLRnna8Y — Butera (@blazedbutera_) November 2, 2018

This isn’t the first time Davidson has joked about his relationship with the pop star.

On Oct. 20, Davidson made his first appearance after the breakup, co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson said to the crowd. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson moved into Grande’s US$16-million apartment in New York City while they were together. According to E!News, Davidson is “staying with family” and “doing fine” after the breakup.

During his set, Davidson also made a joke about covering all the tattoos he has that were dedicated to the 25-year-old Sweetener singer.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson told the crowd. “I’m f**king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she’d leave, that’s how bad it is.”

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he later said.

“And it was like in a magazine, like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 per cent of it said yes,” Davidson told the audience. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s**t man. They’re literally f**king haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f**k that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”

Apatow thanked Davidson for showing up to the show following the split.

“Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to,” Davidson said, joking, “F**k my feelings.”

“I care more about America than your feelings, I do,” Apatow joked. “I care more about America than Pete’s feelings.”

“I feel like I am America,” Davidson said. “I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the dick. You’re like, ‘Ah, that f**king poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself.’ That’s America.”

Saturday Night Live airs on Global on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

