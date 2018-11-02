Trial starts for Toronto woman accused in fatal 2015 PATH stabbing

TORONTO – The trial of a woman accused of killing another woman in Toronto’s underground shopping concourse is set to get underway today.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, who was stabbed to death in a Shoppers Drug Mart in 2015.

Earlier this week, a jury declared Bisesar fit to stand trial after officials who oversaw her treatment also declared her fit this past summer.

Bisesar’s lawyer says the trial will consist of a set of agreed-upon facts along with arguments from the prosecution and defence, rather than a series of witnesses.

The case has languished for years due to questions about Bisesar’s mental health.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ian Swayze has told the court Bisesar has schizophrenia, but is doing well after being treated for the past year.

