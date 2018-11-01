Regina police search for two suspects involved in attempted robbery near downtown

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two men who were involved in a robbery that happened on Wednesday (Oct. 31).

Police were called to the 1900 block of Quebec Street for a report of an attempted robbery in the back alley at around 8:15 p.m.

A man and a woman were threatened with a weapon by two men in an attempt to steal their money and the woman’s vehicle, but the two suspects were unsuccessful.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated.

Both suspects fled the area in a small SUV.

The first suspect is described as Indigenous, around five-foot-nine-inches tall, wearing a black sweater and a black and white bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian, around five-foot-eight-inches tall, wearing a white and grey sweater, a black and white bandana covering his face and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).