Regina police search for suspect in shooting investigation in Dieppe neighbourhood

Officers were called to the 100 block of Dorothy Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 for reports of an injured man.

The Regina Police Service is searching for a suspect involved in shooting that happened on Halloween night.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Dorothy Street at around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

After early investigation, police said the man was injured as a result of a firearm discharge.

EMS transported the man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

