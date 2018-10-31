Child ran over by truck in North Central on Tuesday

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for information after a 10-year-old boy was run over by a truck in North Central on Tuesday.

At around 4:46 p.m. police were called to the area of 4th Avenue and Albert Street for a report of a collision in which a 10-year-old boy had his leg run over by a truck.

A witness said that eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped for a red light on 4th Avenue when the child ran between stopping westbound vehicles. The boy almost ran into the side of a truck, which was making a westbound turn on 4th Avenue heading north on Albert Street, the child stopped and slid partially under the vehicle, with the back tires rolling over the boy’s leg.

The kid only received scrapes and bruises, but was taken to hospital for assessment, he was released shortly after.

The truck did not remain at the scene and information gathered at the scene indicates the driver may have been unaware that anything happened.

Police are asking anyone who can help in the investigation to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.